Samsung Galaxy S11 series and Fold 2 now to reportedly launch on February 11

Samsung was earlier reported to announce the launch of Galaxy S11 series and Galaxy Fold 2 phones on February 18 next year. Now a new report has surfaced online as per which Samsung will launch the upcoming flagships on February 11 instead of February 18.



Israeli website Girafa has reported that the launch date of Galaxy S11 series and Galaxy Fold 2 is set as February 11. Earlier well-known leakster Ice universe claimed the launch date to be February 18.



The launch event will be held in San Francisco, the same place where Samsung introduced its Galaxy S10 series. If this comes true, the phones will be announced before MWC 2020, which is set to kick off on February 24. The Galaxy Fold 2 will be a clamshell foldable smartphone, which was teased during Samsung’s annual developer conference.





A recent report revealed that Samsung next year flagship Galaxy S series might not be called the Samsung Galaxy S11. The upcoming Galaxy S series might be named as the Samsung Galaxy S20, and not Samsung Galaxy S11.

In terms of specs, Samsung Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy S11+/S20+ will feature a new generation 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It will combine nine pixels into a single pixel and will allow 0.8micron size each to create a larger pixel with an effective 2.4micron size for improving low-light shots. For software, it is likely to run on the latest Android 10 operating system.





The series is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and Exynos 990 chipset in few other markets. The Galaxy S11/S20 is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery, the larger S11+/S20+ is tipped to have a larger 5,000mAh battery.

