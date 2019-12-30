  • 11:49 Dec 30, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S11+ receives bluetooth certification

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 30, 2019 11:45 am

The launch event will be held in San Francisco, the same place where Samsung introduced its Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung was earlier reported to announce the launch of Galaxy S11 series and Galaxy Fold 2 phones on February 18 next year. But as per a recent report, Samsung will launch the upcoming flagships on February 11 instead of February 18.

 

Now Samsung Galaxy S11+ has received Bluetooth certification which hints at their imminent launch. As per the listing, the smartphone will carry Bluetooth 5.0 support. The listing does not reveal much about the device.

The Galaxy S11+ device with model numbers SM-G988B_DS, SM-G988B and SM-G988BR_DS has paid a visit to Bluetooth SIG certification agency. The DS refers to the Dual SIM handset.

If February 11 launch date comes true, the phones will be announced before MWC 2020, which is set to kick off on February 24.

 

A recent report revealed that Samsung next year flagship Galaxy S series might not be called the Samsung Galaxy S11. The upcoming Galaxy S series might be named as the Samsung Galaxy S20, and not Samsung Galaxy S11.

In terms of specs what we know so far, Samsung Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy S11+/S20+  will feature a new generation 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It will combine nine pixels into a single pixel and will allow 0.8micron size each to create a larger pixel with an effective 2.4micron size for improving low-light shots. For software, it is likely to run on the latest Android 10 operating system.


The series is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and Exynos 990 chipset in few other markets. The Galaxy S11/S20 is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery, the larger S11+/S20+ is tipped to have a larger 5,000mAh battery.

