Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus might be named as Galaxy S20 Ultra

The smartphones in the upcoming series would be named as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung is reportedly working on its next-generation of its Galaxy S11 series, which will be unveiled next year in February. However, a recent report claimed that the Galaxy S11 will be known as Galaxy S20 and now, a new report has emerged online that reveals some details about the Galaxy S20 series.

The company is reported to be working on three smartphones in the Galaxy S11 series including Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus. However, a report by WinFuture reveals that the upcoming series would be named as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The report says that Samsung will ditch S11 Plus moniker and will introduce the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone.

The report further mentioned that the upcoming series will come with the base model with Galaxy S20 followed by Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The report says that the Galaxy S20 will come with a 6.2-inch display, while the Galaxy S20 Plus will be equipped with a 6.7-inch screen. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the biggest smartphone in this series with a 6.9-inch display. The report says that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be only available with 5G connectivity, while the other two smartphones will come with and without 5G modem.

In terms of specs what we know so far, Samsung Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy S11+/S20+ will feature a new generation 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It will combine nine pixels into a single pixel and will allow 0.8micron size each to create a larger pixel with an effective 2.4micron size for improving low-light shots. For software, it is likely to run on the latest Android 10 operating system.