Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e receive permanent price cut in India

Following the launch of Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series have received a permanent price cut in India. All the smartphones are available at revised prices on Samsung India e-Store, Flipkart and Amazon India.



Samsung launched Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e for the Indian market in March last year. The Samsung Galaxy S10 was launched with a price tag of Rs 66,900 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. You can now buy 128GB variant for Rs 54,900, after a price drop of Rs 12,000. The Galaxy S10 is available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colours.



The Samsung Galaxy S10+ was launched with a price tag of Rs 73,900 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 91,900 for 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option and Rs 1,17,900 for the 1TB storage and 12GB RAM option. Available in a single storage variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, the 128GB variant is now available for Rs 61,990. It comes in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White colours.



The Galaxy S10e comes with a price tag of Rs 55,900 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is now available at Rs 47,900 after a discount of Rs 8,000. It comes in Prism White and Prism Black colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ feature 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch QHD+ Curved AMOLED display respectively with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ flat AMOLED display. All the models are powered by Samsung’s latest octa-core Exynos 9820 processor. The Galaxy S10e is equipped with a 3,100mAh battery, Galaxy S10 with 3,400mAh battery and Galaxy S10+ with 4,100mAh battery.



On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are equipped with a triple camera setup which comes with a combination of a 12-megapixel, a 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. The Samsung Galaxy S10e features a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 12-megapixel and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The Samsung Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 are equipped with a 10-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy S10+ comes with dual front-facing cameras with an 8-megapixel RGB sensor and 10-megapixel lens.