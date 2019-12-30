Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual shows punch hole display and triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will have an in-display fingerprint reader and the Type-C port will be at the bottom.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite tipped to launch at CES 2020 https://www.themobileindian.com/news/samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-galaxy-s10-lite-tipped-to-launch-at-ces-2020-29141 are tipped to launch at the upcoming CES 2020 starting from January 7. Now, the user manual of the upcoming device has been leaked online revealing some insightful information.





As per the user manual, the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature punch hole display in the center. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint reader and the Type-C port will be at the bottom. The right side of the phone will have have the power button and volume rocker while the left side will have SIM and microSD card slot.



At the back, the phone will have a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically to the left with the LED flash with a dedicated microphone just above it. The Galaxy S10 Lite user manual also shows the phone featuring both NFC and MST that will be used for Samsung Pay.





The specifications of the device have already been leaked in the past. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The display has a punch hole in the middle for the front-facing camera and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. Notably, Samsung will not offer Exynos-powered variants that are sold in Europe.



The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly pack 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and is tipped to run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.



For the cameras, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to come with a 48MP primary sensor on the rear with an f/2.0 aperture and tilt-optical image stabilization (tOIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.





Source : Sammobile