  Dec 24, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite tipped to launch at CES 2020

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2019 10:31 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite have previously been rumoured to launch in January.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite have been in leaks and rumours for quite some time now. Now both the smartphones are tipped to launch at the upcoming CES 2020.

 

The CES 2020 will start on January 7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite have previously been rumoured to launch in January. Now Korean Herald claims that  Samsung will launch these two smartphones at the event.

As per leaked rumours, Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU. Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be juiced up by a 25W fast charging support and it will run on Android 10, which will be based on OneUI 2.0..


The phone is backed by a 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.  The phone will be backed by a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The display has a punch hole in the middle for the front-facing camera and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. Notably, Samsung will not offer Exynos-powered variants that are sold in Europe.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly pack 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and is tipped to run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.  

For the cameras, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to come with a 48MP primary sensor on the rear with an f/2.0 aperture and tilt-optical image stabilization (tOIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

