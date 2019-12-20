Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite key specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Samsung is currently working on its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone. The phone has been in the rumour mill for a while now. Now the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite European version’s key specifications have leaked online.



The latest development comes from WinFuture website. As per the report, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The display has a punch hole in the middle for the front-facing camera and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. Notably, Samsung will not offer Exynos-powered variants that are sold in Europe.



The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly pack 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and is tipped to run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.



For the cameras, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to come with a 48MP primary sensor on the rear with an f/2.0 aperture and tilt-optical image stabilization (tOIS). It is different from regular OIS and it allows the lens in front of the camera sensor to tilt a few degrees in different directions to compensate for your hand's movements. The primary sensor will be coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.



The Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to launch in the next few days, and will reportedly be priced at EUR 679.99 (roughly Rs 53,700). The phone will reportedly come in black, white, and blue colour options.