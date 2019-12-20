  • 18:53 Dec 20, 2019

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite key specifications leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 20, 2019 11:43 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.
Advertisement

Samsung is currently working on its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone. The phone has been in the rumour mill for a while now. Now the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite European version’s key specifications have leaked online.

The latest development comes from WinFuture website. As per the report, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The display has a punch hole in the middle for the front-facing camera and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. Notably, Samsung will not offer Exynos-powered variants that are sold in Europe.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly pack 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and is tipped to run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.  

For the cameras, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to come with a 48MP primary sensor on the rear with an f/2.0 aperture and tilt-optical image stabilization (tOIS). It is different from regular OIS and it allows the lens in front of the camera sensor to tilt a few degrees in different directions to compensate for your hand's movements. The primary sensor will be coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to launch in the next few days, and will reportedly be priced at EUR 679.99 (roughly Rs 53,700). The phone will reportedly come in black, white, and blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite receives WiFi certification

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite passes through Geekbench with 6GB RAM, Android 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to feature 32-megapixel selfie camera and more

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page hints at imminent launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite receive Bluetooth certification

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung smartphones Samsung Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leaks Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite rumours Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ start receiving Android 10 update in India

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gets HD playback support for Amazon Prime Video

LG G8X ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies