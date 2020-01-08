  • 17:30 Jan 08, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite to reportedly launch in India on January 25

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 4:03 pm

Flipkart has already confirmed that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be available on its platform
Samsung recently launched its much-hyped Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones. The brand has also confirmed that both the phones will be launched in India soon. Now, a new report has emerged online which has revealed that Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be launched in India on January 25.

 

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite launch date in India has been set for January 25, 2020. He further reveals the Note 10 Lite will be available via online and offline stores while the Galaxy S10 Lite might be an online exclusive device.

Meanwhile, IANS reports that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be sold through Flipkart and it will be priced in the range of Rs 40,000 - Rs 45,000. The report further reveals that Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale in the country in the first week of February.

 

To recollect some key specifications, both the phones feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is equipped with a Samsung Exynos 9810 chipset. Both of them are available with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot. 

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite are backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Both of them are loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The devices run on Android 10, which is based on OneUI 2.0.

