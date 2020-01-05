  • 15:03 Jan 05, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced, launching soon in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2020 2:16 pm

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite are launching soon in India
Samsung has finally announced the launch of the Lite version of its flagship lineups. The brand has introduced Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones. 

 

Both the phones are launching soon in India. Flipkart has confirmed that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be available on its platform, while Samsung India website has listed both the smartphones, meaning that it will introduce the said smartphones pretty soon in the country. 

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

 

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 394 ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. 

 

The phone is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.0 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10, which is based on OneUI 2.0. In terms of battery, it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support. It features in-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports c

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

 

 

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a Samsung exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top of it. The phone is juiced up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, MST and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.5 x 75.6 x 8.1mm and weighs 186 grams. 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launch Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specs Samsung smartphones Samsung

