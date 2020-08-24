Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G to launch in India on August 25

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G can go on sale in India on August 28 on Amazon.

Samsung will be launching Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphones in India on August 25 in a power-packed event aptly termed the "Galaxy Powerfest".



Samsung has announced the launch date of its flagship smartphones on its official Twitter handle. The Galaxy Powerfest event will be live-streamed on Samsung India YouTube channel tomorrow at 12 noon. Both the phones can go on sale in India on August 28 as per an earlier Amazon listing.

Are you ready for #GalaxyPowerfest? You don’t want to miss out on this one. Catch the India launch of #GalaxyNote20 series LIVE on Aug 25 at 12 Noon on Samsung India YouTube channel. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/HCjxA504Yb — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 23, 2020

Here’s a quick look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price and specs-sheet:

The Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77999 for the 4G-only variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage onboard. It comes in Mystic Green, Mystic Gray, Mystic Blue, and Mystic Bronze colours.



The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 1,04,999 in India for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White hues.





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage (UFS 3.1). The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 includes a 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare.

For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 3X optical zoom, Space zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is loaded with 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 3088 × 1440 pixels pixel resolution. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 3.1) and expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is equipped with a triple camera setup with 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, Laser AF Sensor, 12MP Periscope lens with f/3.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 5X optical zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 50X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it has 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.22 micron pixels, and dual-pixel autofocus.







