Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G to launch in India on August, reveals Amazon

Samsung recently announced the launch of its new generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The company recently started the pre-orders for the latest smartphones and now, the launch date has been revealed as well.

As per Amazon, the Galaxy Note 20 will be launched on August 28. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is all set to launch on the same date. The smartphones are listed on the e-commerce platform and users can pre-order the device. The listing shows that the smartphones will be released on August 28, thus spilling some beans on the launch date.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra pricing and offers

The Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77999, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will be available for Rs 104999 in India. Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G starting today on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7000, while those pre-booking Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will get benefits worth Rs 10000. These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

Additionally, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 and up to Rs 9000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs 5000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.