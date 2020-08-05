Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Infinity-O display, triple rear cameras, S Pen announced

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 60Hz refresh rate, 393PPI, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung has today launched its flagship Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones at the online Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra come in 4G and 5G connectivity options.



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 75,400) for the 5G variant with base 128GB storage in the US. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a starting price tag of $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 97,500) for the base 128GB storage variant in the US.



The Galaxy Note 20 5G model comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options, while its 4G version has just 256GB storage model. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G has 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options along with 12GB RAM. The 4G option comes in 256GB and 512GB storage variants along with 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy Note 20 phone comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green colour options. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours. Both new models will go on sale starting August 21.





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 60Hz refresh rate, 393PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage (UFS 3.1). There is no support for microSD card on the Galaxy Note 20.



For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 3X optical zoom, Space zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 includes a 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare. The phone features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader. The device is also water and dust resistant (IP68) certified, and pack AKG-optimised stereo speakers.



Connectivity features of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC. It measures 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm. The S-Pen stylus that will come with the Galaxy Note 20 will offer a latency of 26 milliseconds.



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications





The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is loaded with 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 3088 × 1440 pixels pixel resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 496 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 3.1) and expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD.



On the camera front, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is equipped with a triple camera setup with 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, Laser AF Sensor, 12MP Periscope lens with f/3.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 5X optical zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 50X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it has 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.22 micron pixels, and dual-pixel autofocus.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is backed up by 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare. It runs on Android 10 with OneUI on top.



Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC. It measures 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm and weighs 208 grams.



The device is also water and dust resistant (IP68) certified, and have AKG-optimised stereo speakers on board. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S-Pen stylus that will come with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra offers a latency of 9 milliseconds. There is also Wireless DeX support to let you convert the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra into a mini desktop.