Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ gets a new update in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 26, 2020 4:44 pm

The new update brings a new security patch along with other features.
Samsung has started rolling out a new update to its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, in India. The new update brings a new security patch along with other features. 

 

The update comes with version number N97FXXU4CTE9/N975FOXM4CTE9/N975FXXU4CTE9 and it is around 1.8GB in size. The update brings the latest June security patch to both the smartphones. Furthermore, the official changelog reveals that the update improves the stability of the camera. It also improves the WiFi connectivity and stability of both smartphones. 

 

The changelog further reveals that the stability of the touch screen has been improved and the security of the smartphone has been improved with the latest update. Users can go to Settings> Software > Download and Install to check for the latest update. 

 

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced a Rs 4,000 price drop on its Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone. After the price cut, the phone will now come at a starting price of Rs 37,999.

 

The smartphone comes in 6GB with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants. The phone is now available at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999 for 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants respectively.

 

Apart from this, customers can also get a cashback of Rs 5,000 if the purchase is done via Citibank debit or credit card, bringing down the effective price of Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Rs 32,999 (6GB variant) and Rs 34,999 (8GB variant).

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ start receiving Android 10 update in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India, price starts from Rs 38,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ get a new update in India

