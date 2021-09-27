Samsung Galaxy M52 5G announced with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 778G, 5000mAh battery

Samsung has announced Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in Europe. The device is already confirmed to launch in India tomorrow.

The device has a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 64MP triple camera setup, Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price

The official listing of the Galaxy M52 5G has no information on its pricing and availability. We should know the price in India when it goes official on Tuesday via Amazon. It comes in Black, Light Blue and White colours.

Specs

The phone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC which is paired with the Adreno 642L GPU. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camerar with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It includes a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, the phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164.2 x 76.4 x 7.4mm in dimensions and weighs 173g.