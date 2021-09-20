Samsung Galaxy M52 5G new launch date in India announced

Samsung will now be launching its new M-series smartphone – Galaxy M52 5G in India on September 28. Amazon India previously revealed September 19 as the phone’s launch date, but that comes out to be incorrect.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch date

A microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M52, 5G phone, is live on Amazon India, announcing the new launch date. Samsung will be revealing the Galaxy M52 at 12 PM on Sept. 28 in India. A new poster shows that it will be a slim phone measuring only 7.4mm in thickness. The listing also confirms that the Snapdragon 778G chipset will power the phone.

Previously, the renders of the Galaxy M52 5G surfaced online. It showed the colour options and the design of the upcoming smartphone. The Galaxy M52 5G will come in White, Black and Blue colour options as per the renders.

There will be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera in the front. At the rear, there is a triple camera setup with an LED flash. The right side of the device features a volume rocker and power buttons. The left side has a SIM tray. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is said to measure 7x76x164mm and weigh 175 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M52 Specs (Rumoured)

The upcoming phone will be the successor of the Galaxy M51 launched in India last year. The device is supposed to be a rebrand of the Galaxy F52 5G. The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that offers FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is expected to have 8GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB. Furthermore, the phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery, and it may support 15W or 25W fast charging.

For photography, it will have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it may feature a 32-megapixel front camera.

The phone will run One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 OS. In addition, there will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.