Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G tipped to launch in India this month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2021 12:14 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will feature Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset.
Advertisement

Samsung is prepping to launch a new 5G smartphone in its Galaxy M series soon. The device is named Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the phone is now tipped to launch in India this month

 

According to tipsters GadgetsData and Abhishek Yadav, Samsung will be launching the Samsung Galaxy M42 in India by the end of April 2021. Additionally, Debayan Roy of Gadgetsdata says that the device will feature Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset. The exact launch date has however not been revealed.

Advertisement


A page of this model already appeared on the official website of the company in India. As per Samsung India's support page, the Galaxy M42 5G is listed with model number SM-M426B/DS. The DS means it’s the Dual SIM variant.

 

The same model number was recently received BIS certification. Apart from the BIS certification, the Galaxy M42 5G was earlier also spotted on Wi-Fi alliance and Bluetooth SIG certifications.

 

A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-M426B/DS has also been spotted on NFC certification. The listing suggests that the phone will soon launch but it has not revealed any specifications of the upcoming device.

 

As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be arriving with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone will also reportedly feature 128GB of onboard storage. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be a watered-down version of the Galaxy A42 5G. It might pack a 6,000mAh typical capacity battery.

Samsung Galaxy M12 tipped to launch in early 2021, leaked renders reveal quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy M42 could soon launch in India with 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M42 to be first 5G member in the Galaxy M series

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G support page goes live in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy F02s first sale to be held today

Lenovo launches Legion Phone Duel 2 with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888, twin-turbo fan active cooling and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies