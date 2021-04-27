Samsung Galaxy M42 5G confirmed to be a Galaxy A42 rebrand

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is now being confirmed to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G that was launched globally

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is set to launch in India on April 28th and it was speculated that the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is a rebrand of the Galaxy A42 5G that has launched globally. Now, more evidence has been spotted that proves the same.

The smartphone has been listed on Google Play Supported Device List. The list reveals that both the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and Galaxy A42 5G have the same device code “a42xq”. As per the listing, the Samsung phone comes with 6GB RAM and the Qualcomm SM7225 chipset, which is the Snapdragon 750G processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G comes with an HD+ (720×1339) resolution meaning the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will also offer an HD+ display. The phone will ship with Android 11 out of the box. The Galaxy A42 5G comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support which one can expect to see in Galaxy M42 5G as well.

Advertisement

The smartphone has been confirmed to be available on Amazon for purchase. Not only it will be the first 5G phone in the M series, but it will also be the first smartphone in its respective series to feature Samsung Knox security which is a multi-layered security solution to prevent theft of most personal and sensitive information by hackers from your Galaxy smartphone.

The phone has already been tipped to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The smartphone will be launching tomorrow in India and we can soon expect Samsung to make some official revelations for the smartphone.