Samsung Galaxy M42 5G with Snapdragon 750G launching in India on April 28

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2021 11:30 am

Samsung Galaxy M42 will be available on Amazon after launch as the e-commerce website has already started teasing the launch of the device.
Samsung is all set to launch its first mid-segment 5G smartphone; Galaxy M42 in India on April 28. Samsung Galaxy M42 will be Samsung’s fourth smartphone in the Galaxy M series in 2021, after the recently launched Galaxy M12, Galaxy M02 and Galaxy M02s.

 

Along with 5G capabilities, Galaxy M42 5G will also be first M Series smartphone to have Samsung Pay feature. Enabled with Knox Security features, this product will offer defense grade security and protects consumers’ most sensitive information from malware and malicious threats.

 

As per a recent reportSamsung Galaxy M42 5G may be priced in India between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. It will come in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

 

Samsung Galaxy M42 is said to be arriving with a 64-megapixel primary camera. It will come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be a watered-down version of the Galaxy A42 5G. It might pack a 6,000mAh typical capacity battery and it may run on Android 11 operating system.

