Samsung Galaxy M31s - What we know so far

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 3:21 pm

The Galaxy M31 is slated to launch on July 30th. Here is what we know

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will launch on July 30th. This smartphone is the latest addition to the Galaxy M series. Its predecessor, the M31 was launch this February, a couple of months ago. Since the release date is extremely close, some specifications, such as cameras and battery are being speculated.

 

According to the spec-sheet given on Amazon, the M31s will be having a quad rear camera. The main camera will be a 64 megapixel one. The camera would support Samsung's single-take feature which can take multiple photos in a single shot.

The sheet further reveals that the phone will be having a 6000 mAh battery. These two are almost the same as the Galaxy M31. The phone is also slated to have 6 GB RAM and an Exynos 9611 processor.

 

However, the similarities are expected to end over there. The M31s is reported to have an sAMOLED display or Super AMOLED. Super AMOLED is an AMOLED display that has an integrated touch function. Instead of having a layer that recognizes touch on the top of the screen, the layer is integrated into the screen itself. This will provide a superior touch experience and great image clarity.

 

The Galaxy M31s will also house support for 25 W fast charging as reverse charging. This is way more than the 15W provided by the Galaxy M31.

The official poster also teased a cutout like front camera display rather than the usual notch which the phone sports. The phone is expected to come in multiple colours. Since, there has been no talk about a fingerprint scanner, it is likely the phone will sport an In-Display scanner

 

There has also been a benchmark test on GeekBench. This matches the majority of the description which is being speculated.

 

 

The pricing and availability are yet to be disclosed. However, it should be priced anywhere near the Rs 20,000 range.

 

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy M31s

 

