Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31s launching in India on July 30

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 20, 2020 10:23 am

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will feature a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel as primary sensor.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31s will be launched in India on July 30. An Amazon listing has confirmed the launch date.

Apart for announcing the launch will be held at 12 PM on July 30, the listing has also revealed some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M31s.
Samsung Galaxy M31s
The Samsung Galaxy M31s will feature a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel as primary sensor. As per rumours, other sensors will be an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone has also been confirmed to feature 6,000mAh battery with reverse charging and 25W fast charging support. It will have an S-AMOLED waterdrop notch display.
Samsung Galaxy M31s
The image on Amazon listing doesn’t show a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As per a recent IANS report, Samsung Galaxy M31s will be priced at around Rs 20,000 in India. The phone will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor and backed by a 6GB of RAM. It will run on Android 10 operating system

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 8GB RAM variant in India for Rs 19,999

Samsung again rolls out April 2020 security update for Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31s key specs revealed via Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy M31s said to launch in India this month

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy M31s

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme 6i with Helio G90T SoC launching in India on July 24

Oppo Reno 4 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 31

Today 20 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme 6i

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR
Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies