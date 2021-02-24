Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31s gets a price cut of Rs 1000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2021 1:26 pm

Samsung Galaxy M31s comes in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour options.
Samsung Galaxy M31s has received a price cut of Rs 1000 in India after which the price now starts at Rs 18,499. But the price cut is applicable only in the offline market.

Samsung Galaxy M31s was earlier availabe at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant.

After the price cut of Rs 1,000, the Galaxy M31s is now priced at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 20,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant.

 

The new pricing is yet to reflect on Amazon and it is still selling the phone at its earlier price of Rs 19,499 and Rs 21,499 for the 6GB and 8GB variants respectively. The phone comes in  Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications


Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone runs on Android 10-based OneUI and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is loaded with a 6000mAh battery and it comes with 25W fast charging support that the company claims can charge the device fully in 97 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the company has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

