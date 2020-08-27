Samsung Galaxy M31s now available for purchase on Amazon once again

Apart from Amazon India, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will also be available via Samsung.com and select retail stores across the country.

Advertisement

Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy M31s in India last month. The first sale was held in the Amazon Prime Day sale that took place earlier this month. However, it went out of stock shortly after. Now, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy M31s will be available for purchase on Amazon India again starting August 27.



Apart from Amazon India, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will also be available via Samsung.com and select retail stores across the country. The phone is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage while the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 21,499. It comes in in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications



Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The memory can be further expanded with a dedicated microSD card slot.



The phone runs on Android 10-based OneUI and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is loaded with a 6000mAh battery and it comes with 25W fast charging support that the company claims can charge the device fully in 97 minutes.



The Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the company has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.