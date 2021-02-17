Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India reduced by Rs 1,000

After GST hike, the Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone had previously received a price cut by up to Rs 1,000.

Samsung has now slashed the price of its Galaxy M21 smartphone in India. The phone is now cheaper by Rs 1,000 in India.



After the price cut, Samsung Galaxy M21 now costs Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 14,999.



Samsung is currently limiting the price cut on the Galaxy M21 to the offline market, according to a report by MySmartPrice. Online retailers are selling the Samsung Galaxy M21 for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 for 4GB and GB variants respectively.



After GST hike, the smartphone had previously received a price cut by up to Rs 1,000. The price of the Samsung Galaxy M21 4GB was Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB model was available for Rs 15,999.





Samsung launched Galaxy M21 in India last year. The Galaxy M21 is available in two colour options including Midnight Blue and Raven Black. The phone received One UI 3.0 Android 11 update in India recently.

The smartphone is loaded 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor along with Mali G72MP3 GPU. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.