Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India reduced by Rs 1,000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2021 11:58 am

Latest News

After GST hike, the Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone had previously received a price cut by up to Rs 1,000.
Advertisement

Samsung has now slashed the price of its Galaxy M21 smartphone in India. The phone is now cheaper by Rs 1,000 in India.

After the price cut, Samsung Galaxy M21 now costs Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 14,999.

Samsung is currently limiting the price cut on the Galaxy M21 to the offline market, according to a report by MySmartPrice. Online retailers are selling the Samsung Galaxy M21 for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 for 4GB and GB variants respectively.

After GST hike, the smartphone had previously received a price cut by up to Rs 1,000. The price of the Samsung Galaxy M21 4GB was Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB model was available for Rs 15,999.

Samsung launched Galaxy M21 in India last year. The Galaxy M21 is available in two colour options including Midnight Blue and Raven Black. The phone received One UI 3.0 Android 11 update in India recently.

 

Advertisement

The smartphone is loaded 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor along with Mali G72MP3 GPU. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M21 goes on sale for the first time in India

Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s price slashed in India

Samsung Galaxy M21 receives One UI 2.5 update in India

Samsung Galaxy M21 gets One UI 3.0 Android 11 update in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Narzo 30 series Flipkart availability teased

Nokia 5.4 first sale to be held today via Flipkart, Company Site

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies