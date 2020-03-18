Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display launched in India

The brand has introduced Galaxy M21 in India for Rs 12,999 and it is available in two colour options including Midnight Blue and Raven Black.

Advertisement

Samsung has today announced the launch of a new smartphone under its Galaxy M-series. The brand has introduced Samsung Galaxy M21 in India for Rs 12,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from March 23rd.

The Galaxy M21 is available in two colour options including Midnight Blue and Raven Black. The smartphone is loaded 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 420nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor along with Mali G72MP3 GPU.

The phone is available in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while there will another variant with 128GB storage option. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Advertisement

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.

