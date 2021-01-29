Samsung Galaxy M21 gets One UI 3.0 Android 11 update in India

The One UI 3.0 update based on Android 11 is being rolled out to Samsung Galaxy M21 users in India over the air.

After the Galaxy F41, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 3.0 Android 11 update for the Galaxy M21 smartphone in India. The phone was launched back in March last year with Android 10 on board.



The update for the Samsung Galaxy M21 has build number M215FXXU2BUAC and it brings Android security patch for January 2021 to the device as well. The One UI 3.0 update based on Android 11 is being rolled out to Samsung Galaxy M21 users in India over the air.



The over-the-air update brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone. It also brings chat bubbles features, media controls, organized notifications, new privacy controls, one-time permissions and enhanced Digital Wellbeing.



You will soon receive the notification for the update on your device. Otherwise, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.



To recall the specifications of Samsung Galaxy M21, the device is loaded 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. It packs a huge 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging via USB Type-C



The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.