Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M21 gets One UI 3.0 Android 11 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2021 10:34 am

Latest News

The One UI 3.0 update based on Android 11 is being rolled out to Samsung Galaxy M21 users in India over the air.
Advertisement

After the Galaxy F41, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 3.0 Android 11 update for the Galaxy M21 smartphone in India. The phone was launched back in March last year with Android 10 on board.

The update for the Samsung Galaxy M21 has build number M215FXXU2BUAC and it brings Android security patch for January 2021 to the device as well. The One UI 3.0 update based on Android 11 is being rolled out to Samsung Galaxy M21 users in India over the air.

The over-the-air update brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone. It also brings chat bubbles features, media controls, organized notifications, new privacy controls, one-time permissions and enhanced Digital Wellbeing.

You will soon receive the notification for the update on your device. Otherwise, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

To recall the specifications of Samsung Galaxy M21, the device is loaded 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. It packs a huge 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging via USB Type-C
 
The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M21 goes on sale for the first time in India

Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s price slashed in India

Samsung Galaxy M21 receives One UI 2.5 update in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi Note 10 BIS listing suggests imminent launch in India

itel A47 smartphone to launch in India on February 1

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies