Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s price slashed in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 02, 2020 10:38 am

Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A50s should be available at the new prices on Amazon once lockdown ends.
Samsung has now slashed the price of its Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s smartphones in India. This comes after Samsung increased the prices of its smartphones after the GST hike. Both the phones are now listed on the company’s official India website with the new prices.

 

Samsung launched Galaxy M21 in India at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 15,499 for 6GB RAM option. After the GST hike, the starting price of the Galaxy M21 smartphone in India to Rs 14,222 while the 6GB variant price was Rs 16,239. Now after the price cut, the base variant of the Galaxy M21 with 4GB RAM is Rs 13,199 while the 6GB variant price is now Rs 15,499.

Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year. Samsung Galaxy A50s price after GST effect was Rs 21,070 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs 26,900 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Now the 4GB variant is priced at Rs 18,599 while the 6GB variant is Rs 20,561.

Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A50s should be available at the new prices on Amazon once lockdown ends and the e-commerce platform is allowed to deliver non-essential items in the country.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M21 features 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor along with Mali G72MP3 GPU. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 10nm SoC. It now runs on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box and has 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The Galaxy A50s sports a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel as a primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there is a 32MP camera.

 

