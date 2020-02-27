  • 14:16 Feb 27, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A50s receives Android 10 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 27, 2020 1:58 pm

Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year with Android 9 Pie and One UI 1.5 out of the box.
Samsung has now rolled out the Android 10 update to its Galaxy A50s smartphone in India. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with February 2020 security patch to the device.

The news of the software update rollout was first shared by Sammobile which reveals that the build version number for the new software update bears A507FNXXU3BTB2. It weighs around 1.6GB in size. The new update brings the February 2020 security patch, apart from the Android 10 features.

The development comes after Samsung rolled out the Android 10 update to Galaxy a50s in Vietnam earlier this month. In India, users can download the latest update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

With the update, Galaxy A50s users should get the new gesture navigation that lets users swipe to navigate. Some of the other features expected are Digital Wellbeing,  Focus mode, new parental controls and user interface improvements that are a part of One UI 2.0.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India in September last year with Android 9 Pie and One UI 1.5 out of the box. The Galaxy A50s sports a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel as a primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there is a 32MP snapper. The phone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and it is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611. It has a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

