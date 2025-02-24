Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Teased

Samsung has begun teasing the launch of the Galaxy M16 5G and the Galaxy M06 5G in India after the recent launch of the Galaxy A06 5G. The new devices are confirmed to be sold via Amazon while some of their respective specifications have also been leaked. Here’s everything to know about the new upcoming devices from Samsung.

The launch of the devices was confirmed through an Amazon microsite with a “Can’t beat the monsters” tagline which also confirms they are “coming soon.” The teaser contains the schematics of the two devices where the left one is likely for the M16 5G while the right one is for the M06 5G. The device on the left appears to have triple rear cameras while the one on the right gets dual rear cameras. The M06 5G may have a design similar to that of the F06 5G,

As for the leaked specifications of the two, the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G with the model number SM-M166P/DS recently made an appearance on the Samsung India support page and also surfaced in a Geekbench listing last month. Furthermore, this listing suggested the device could get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset under the hood, similar to the Galaxy F06 5G and the A06 5G which also launched recently in the country. Details of the Galaxy M16 5G are still scarce.

Aside from that, Samsung’s one of the most affordable 5G smartphone launches took place a while back, which was the Galaxy F06 5G. The Galaxy F06 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ display, housing an 8MP front-facing camera in a notch. It supports up to 90Hz Refresh Rate and 800 nits of brightness.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device’s storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.