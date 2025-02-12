Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G has been announced in India with a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood, an LCD panel, up to 128GB storage, and more. Here are all the details you’d want to know about the device.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Price, Availability

The Galaxy F06 5G is available in Bahama Blue and Lit Violet and is priced at Rs 9,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. There’s a Rs 500 bank cashback customers can avail on both variants. The device will go on sale via Flipkart and Samsung website on February 20.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy F06 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ display, housing an 8MP front-facing camera in a notch. It supports a 60Hz Refresh Rate and 800 nits of brightness. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB storage. The device’s storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The battery offers a 5000mAh capacity, with 25W Fast charging capability, though the device lacks an in-box charging brick.

It runs on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6 on top. The company has confirmed that the device will receive four major Android OS updates along with four years of security patches.

The Galaxy F06 5G sports a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. Security is handled through a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with one of Samsung’s most innovative security features: Samsung Knox Vault. The hardware-based security system offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks.

The handset also includes a 3.5mm audio jack, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.