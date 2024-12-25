Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Design Leaked: Will Samsung Finally Give Up on its Traditional Design?

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G design has been leaked through renders, suggesting that Samsung is finally planning to give its smartphone a fresh design compared to the last two years. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G.

The Galaxy M16 5G design was leaked via an Android Headlines report, according to which the Galaxy M16 5G features sharper borders on its flat sides. While Samsung has already incorporated a flat frame on the Galaxy M15, it still has a slight curvature at the edges, which the M16 5G will ditch.

The rear camera module now seems to have a pill-shaped design that houses the three camera sensors, instead of the ordinary design Samsung used to opt for where all three Sensors were individually stacked in a vertical manner. The left side of the Galaxy M16 5G includes a SIM card slot, while the power button with an integrated fingerprint reader and volume control buttons, are on the right side.

The borders around the display remain similar to the M15 5G, including the notably thick chin at the bottom. Unfortunately, Samsung has decided to keep an age-old Infinity-U notch for housing the front camera sensor, something that was ditched on the Galaxy A16 in favour of the more modern hole-punch cutout.

As for the specs, the device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, according to a Geekbench listing. Moreover, it may run on Android 14 out of the box instead of Android 15. Finally, it could come with 8GB RAM, though there could be other variants at launch that may pack a lower amount of RAM.