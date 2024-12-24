Underwhelming Samsung Foldables Performance in 2024 Spurs Company to Slash 2025 Output

Samsung had a decent year when it came to selling smartphones but unfortunately, we can’t say the same when we talk of foldable smartphones from the brand. Underwhelming Samsung foldables performance in 2024 has resulted in a slash in foldables production from the brand in 2025.

Since the debut of its foldable devices, Samsung has steadily increased production with each successive generation, aiming to sell more units year after year. For a time, this strategy seemed to work. However, mounting competition from rival brands has started to show, and Samsung is getting affected. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, in particular, appear to have marked a turning point for the company for the worse.

According to a report from ETNews, Samsung plans to significantly scale back production for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, which will debut in 2025. The company reportedly targets a combined production run of around 5 million units—3 million for the Flip and 2 million for the Fold. This marks a sharp decline from the 8.2 million units produced for the Fold 6 and Flip 6 generation.

Samsung initially projected a 10% growth in sales for the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 but fell far short of that target. Pre-order volumes, as were overall sales, were lower than anticipated, though the ETNews report doesn’t provide exact numbers. This shift underscores Samsung’s challenges in maintaining its leadership in the increasingly competitive foldable smartphone market.

Finally, the report adds that Samsung’s focus won’t shift from the Galaxy S-series, as it plans to ramp up production of those devices, with 37.4 million units for the Galaxy S25 series, up about 7% from the Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S25 “Slim” would play a role in these numbers, as it is expected to contribute an additional 3 million units to the overall total.

The underwhelming performance of Samsung’s foldables could likely be attributed to a lack of innovation from the brand in the foldables department and the provision of inferior specifications compared to the competitors. However, Samsung won’t be the only brand that’ll scale down its foldable production, as other foldable brands in China are also planning to do the same with their foldable devices (via Ross Young).