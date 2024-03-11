Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Launched: Is It Coming To India?

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M15 5G silently in some parts of the world and by the looks of it, the device is nothing but a rebranded Galaxy F15 5G which debuted in India a while back. Here are all the details about the new Samsung Galaxy M-series device and information on whether it’ll be coming to India or not.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Price, Availability

Samsung has officially debuted the device in select markets including Iraq and the regions of Levant. However, it hasn’t revealed the pricing of the handset so far.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU powers the phone along with 4 gigs of RAM.

It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14. The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

The M15 5G includes a 6000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: India Launch

Samsung has followed a trend in the past few years where it usually makes it’s Galaxy F-series devices Flipkart exclusive and then launches the same budget handsets under the M-series, while also making them Amazon exclusives.

If the brand follows the same this year too, the Galaxy M15 5G could soon launch in India as well. Moreover, the device was spotted on the BIS certification website a while back, further adding to the evidence that the device could come to India soon.