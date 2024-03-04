Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy F-series smartphone in India, called the Galaxy F15 5G. The device is offered in the budget segment and has features like an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset and more. Here’s every detail you’d want to know about the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Price

The Galaxy F15 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB trim and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It can be purchased via Flipkart and Samsung India online store starting from 7PM today as a part of early sale, in Ash Black, Groovy Violet and Jazzy Green shades.

Users can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 by purchasing the handset with an HDFC Bank card. In addition, buyers can get a Samsung charger worth Rs 1299 at Rs 299 for limited period.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy F15 5G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU powers the phone. It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a hybrid microSD card slot. The phone comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. The F15 5G includes a 6000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth v5.3, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, GPS, 5G, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Should You Buy It?

The main competitors of the Galaxy F15 5G include Lava Storm 5G as well as the Moto G34 5G. At Rs 13,499, the Lava handset offers you more RAM and faster charging. As for the Motorola device, it is priced at Rs 10,999 and gets you the same amount of RAM as Galaxy F15 5G, slightly better chipset, and stereo speakers as well, but misses out on a lot when compared to Samsung’s device.

However, if you want a more feature-packed software experience with 4 years of OS upgrades, a better AMOLED display, along with an additional macro camera at the back, then the Galaxy F15 5G stands out in the space. It should definitely be considered in its price range.