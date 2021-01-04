Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M02s to launch in India on January 7

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 04, 2021 1:01 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M02s will sport a big 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display, which will ensure uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience.
Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch the ‘Max Up’ Galaxy M02s this month. The launch date for Galaxy M02s is January 7 and it will be launched at 1P.M in India. It will be sold on Amazon India and Samsung India store. 

 

The company says that the Galaxy M02s in the popular Galaxy M Series is an all-rounder that will deliver max display and max performance at an affordable price.

Advertisement

 

With Galaxy M02s, Samsung is bringing many features for the first time in its sub-10K offering. Galaxy M02s will sport a big 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display, which will ensure uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience.

 

The Galaxy M02s will be powered by Snapdragon processor and will come with 4GB RAM to ensure enhanced performance, smooth multi-tasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming.

 

This is the first time a Galaxy smartphone with 4GB RAM will be priced below Rs 10000 in India. Galaxy M02s will pack massive 5000mAh battery and it is said to offer the best of streaming, gaming, photography and browsing experience.

 

As per an earlier leak, Samsung Galaxy M02s will feature a triple camera setup on the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will be a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the notch on the front. It will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Samsung launches Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A12 in Europe

Samsung Galaxy M02 launch in India seems imminent

Samsung Galaxy M02s spotted on Google Play supported devices list

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked images reveal design, key features

Samsung Galaxy S21 confirmed to launch on January 14: All you need to know

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies