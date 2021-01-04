Samsung Galaxy M02s to launch in India on January 7

Samsung Galaxy M02s will sport a big 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display, which will ensure uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience.

Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch the ‘Max Up’ Galaxy M02s this month. The launch date for Galaxy M02s is January 7 and it will be launched at 1P.M in India. It will be sold on Amazon India and Samsung India store.

The company says that the Galaxy M02s in the popular Galaxy M Series is an all-rounder that will deliver max display and max performance at an affordable price.

Advertisement

With Galaxy M02s, Samsung is bringing many features for the first time in its sub-10K offering. Galaxy M02s will sport a big 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display, which will ensure uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience.

The Galaxy M02s will be powered by Snapdragon processor and will come with 4GB RAM to ensure enhanced performance, smooth multi-tasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming.

This is the first time a Galaxy smartphone with 4GB RAM will be priced below Rs 10000 in India. Galaxy M02s will pack massive 5000mAh battery and it is said to offer the best of streaming, gaming, photography and browsing experience.

As per an earlier leak, Samsung Galaxy M02s will feature a triple camera setup on the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will be a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the notch on the front. It will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.