Samsung Galaxy M02s spotted on Google Play supported devices list

Samsung Galaxy M02s might be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02s in some markets.

Seems like Samsung is gearing to launch a new budget smartphone - Samsung Galaxy M02s soon. The Samsung Galaxy M02s with the model number SM-M025F has been spotted on the Google Play supported devices list.

The listing, however, does not reveal any key details of the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone but it comes with codename a02q. It suggests that the Galaxy M02s might be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02s in some markets.

Samsung Galaxy M02s expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz. For storage, there will be likely 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

As for the camera, there will be a triple camera setup on the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will be a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the notch on the front. It will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Apart from Galaxy M02s, Samsung is also working on the upcoming Galaxy M02 smartphone which was earlier spotted listed on Samsung India’s support page as SM-M025F. The model number listed on Samsung India’s support page is the same model number that was spotted on Geekbench. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and it will have 3GB of RAM.

