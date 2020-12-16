Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M02s spotted on Google Play supported devices list

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2020 4:10 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M02s might be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02s in some markets.
Advertisement

Seems like Samsung is gearing to launch a new budget smartphone - Samsung Galaxy M02s soon. The Samsung Galaxy M02s with the model number SM-M025F has been spotted on the Google Play supported devices list.

 

The listing, however, does not reveal any key details of the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone but it comes with codename a02q. It suggests that the Galaxy M02s might be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02s in some markets

Advertisement

 

Samsung Galaxy M02s expected Specifications

 

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz. For storage, there will be likely 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

 

As for the camera, there will be a triple camera setup on the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will be a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the notch on the front. It will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. 

 

Apart from Galaxy M02s, Samsung is also working on the upcoming Galaxy M02 smartphone which was earlier spotted listed on Samsung India’s support page as SM-M025F. The model number listed on Samsung India’s support page is the same model number that was spotted on Geekbench. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and it will have 3GB of RAM.

 

Via

Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Samsung launches Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A12 in Europe

Samsung Galaxy M02 launch in India seems imminent

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A15s launched in India for Rs 11,490

Oppo A15s leaked renders reveal waterdrop notch, colour options

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies