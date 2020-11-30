Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M02 launch in India seems imminent

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 30, 2020 5:30 pm

Samsung Galaxy M02 will be a successor to the Galaxy M01s launched in India earlier this year.
Samsung is gearing to launch a new budget smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M02 in India soon. The phone has appeared on Samsung India’s website. This indicates that the Galaxy M02 will launch soon in India.

The upcoming Galaxy M02 smartphone is listed on Samsung India’s support page as SM-M025F. Sadly, the support page does not reveal any specs of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M02 will be a successor to the Galaxy M01s launched in India earlier this year. The company has however not announced anything official about the launch of the Galaxy M02 in India.

 

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications (expected)


The model number listed on Samsung India’s support page is the same model number that was spotted on Geekbench. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and it will have 3GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy M02 scored a single-core score of 128 and a multi-core score of 486 in the Geekbench listing.

Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy M02 also appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, which means that the phone will be launched in India pretty soon. The BIS certification revealed that the smartphone will come with model number SM-025F/DS. It revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M02 smartphone will support dual-SIM functionality.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. It runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top and it is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

