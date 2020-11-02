Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 02, 2020 4:28 pm

Samsung Galaxy M02 smartphone will support dual-SIM functionality.
Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched in India in June this year. Now, it seems that the brand is also planning to launch a new smartphone named as Samsung Galaxy M02 in the country as well.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, which means that the phone will be launched in India pretty soon. The BIS certification reveals that the smartphone will come with model number SM-025F/DS.

This means that Samsung will soon launch its new budget-centric smartphone in India. The BIS listing was first spotted by Root MyGalaxy. It reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M02 smartphone will support dual-SIM functionality.

Samsung Galaxy M02 was earlier spotted on Geekbench with the same model number. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and it will have 3GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy M02 scored a single-core score of 128 and a multi-core score of 486 in the Geekbench listing.

Galaxy M02 was also spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing earlier with models SM-M025F_DS and SM-A025F_DS. The phone is said to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02 or the Galaxy A02s. That said, there is no other information available about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M02.

 

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top and it is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

