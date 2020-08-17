Samsung Galaxy M01 to be available at discounted price on Amazon India tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in Black, Blue and Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched in India in June this year at Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage variant. Now the phone will be available for sale in India tomorrow on Amazon at a discounted price.



Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in Black, Blue and Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications





The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. There isn't a fingerprint sensor on the phone. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery.



On the camera front, the Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.



The smartphone is powered by a 1.95GH Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB using a microSD card slot. The phone measures 146.4 x 70.86 x 9.8 mm. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

