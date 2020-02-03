  • 13:26 Feb 03, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker to launch on February 12

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2020 1:05 pm

Latest News

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Home Mini in South Korea on February 12.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next smart speaker known as Galaxy Home Mini. The smart speaker is said to be launch right after the Galaxy S20 series, which is scheduled to take place on February 11

 

As per a report by Tizen Help, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Home Mini in South Korea on February 12. The report highlights that the smart speaker will come with a price tag of 99,000 won, which roughly translate to Rs 5,930. 

 

Previously, Hyunsuk Kim, CEO of Samsung's consumer electronics division, told Bloomberg that the Galaxy Home Mini will be available to purchase in early 2020. Interestingly, the smart speaker was showcased during the Samsung Developer Conference as well

 

The Galaxy Home Mini will have AKG-tuned speakers and an integrated SmartThings hub for controlling other smart home devices. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Home Mini will also feature Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant. The device will be able to play music, tell the time, weather, set alarms and reminders and turn other devices on/off.

 

However, the major factor that will distinguish from other smart speakers is the IR function. With this, one can operate old appliances that usually don’t have an Internet connection. It will come with a multi-room speaker feature through which one can listen to music anywhere in the room. 

 

Meanwhile, the hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Flip has been leaked online. The 19-second video shows the folding mechanism of the smartphone. To start with, one can clearly see that the Galaxy Z Flip will come with a square design when it is folded. There is a secondary display right next to the dual-camera setup. The video also reveals a gradient finish, which comes with a combination of Pink and Purple hue.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G edition launched in India

Samsung SSD T7 Touch with in-built fingerprint sensor launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to come with larger battery backup, no active noise cancellation

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme wireless charger expected to launch soon

Reliance JioTVCamera accessory for Jio set-top box launched in India

Puma Smartwatch launched in India at Rs 19,995

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies