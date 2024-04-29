Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: What Do We Know About Its India Launch?

Samsung’s latest launch in its Galaxy F-series was the Galaxy F15 5G and the next in the lineup will purportedly be the Galaxy F55 5G. The new F-series smartphone will have a high resemblance to the recently launched Galaxy M55 5G. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming launch from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: India Launch Date

Neither leaks nor Samsung itself has confirmed any launch date for the Galaxy F55 5G. However, considering the device has appeared on many certification websites, an announcement can be expected soon.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy F55 5G sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), dragontrail glass protection, and 1000 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor along with a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.4 sensor.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review

Connectivity options on the handset includes Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. Then, the handset also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: India Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G price in India has also been leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X. As per his leak, the Galaxy F55 5G will not only share its specs but also its price and variants with the Galaxy M55 5G in India. It will come in three variants in India, where it will be priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB +128GB model, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 32,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim. These are just leaks, and nothing has been officially confirmed by the brand as of yet.