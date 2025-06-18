Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Teased: What to Expect?

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy M36 5G India launch whhile an exact launch date remains unconfirmed for now. The handset will be the successor to last year’s Galaxy M35 5G which debuted in July last year during the Amazon Prime Day event. It is highly likely that the M36 5G could also debut around the same time.

The Galaxy M36 5G India launch was confirmed via an Amazon listing which mentions, “The monster is back again, Ready to set a new benchmark.” The design of the device is also slightly revealed where one can see the camera island which looks identical to other M-series and F-series devices launched by the brand this year. It seemingly houses three camera sensors. There also appears to be a flat frame which is given a brushed metal look.

Ahead of the Galaxy M36 5G India launch, the device’s Chipset was revealed back in April through a Geekbench listing, which suggests the device will use an Exynos 1380 processor, paired with at least 6GB of RAM. It runs on Android 15 out of the box. Other details of the device have been kept under wraps for now.

The Galaxy M35 5G launched in India for Rs 19,999 with a huge 6000mAh battery as one of the highlights of the device. The M36 5G may follow suit in terms of price and could compete in the sub-Rs 25,000 price segment in the Indian market.

In other related news to Samsung, the company recently detailed the features of its upcoming watch software, One UI 8 Watch, which includes the likes of Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load, Running Coach, and Antioxident Index. The company also silently confirmed that its dropping OS updates support for its oldest (and first) Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch.