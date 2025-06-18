iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launched in India: All Details

iQOO has announced the launch of its iQOO Z10 Lite 5G in India. The new handset comes powered by a MediaTek Chipset and further packs a 6000mAh battery, an IP64 rating, a 50MP Sony camera sensor on the back, and more.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Price, Availability

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999 (Net Effective Price: Rs 9,499) for the 4GB + 128GB variant; Rs 10,999 (Net Effective Price: Rs 10,499) for the 6GB + 128GB variant; and Rs 12,999 (Net Effective Price: INR 12,499) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be available in two color variants: Cyber Green and Titanium Blue. It will go on its first sale starting 25th June at iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. Additionally, on a purchase of iQOO Z10 Lite, customers can avail a flat Rs 500 instant discount on select SBI Credit/Debit cards.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Specifications

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, and 269 PPI. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The handset runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 custom skin out of the box. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is a 5MP f/2.2 shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is also IP64 rated.