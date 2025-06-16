Poco F7 5G India Launch Teased: Everything Leaked So Far

Poco F7 5G India launch has been teased officially by the brand. Ahead of its launch, the detailed specifications as well as the design of the handset have also been revealed through a leak. Here’s a roundup of everything that has been leaked so far about the Poco F7 5G.

Poco F7 5G India Launch: What to expect?

The Poco F7 5G India launch has been confirmed via a Flipkart microsite where the company has revealed that the device will pack a huge 7550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. Poco claims the device will retain at least 80% of the battery health even after 1600 charging cycles.

Official confirmation aside, a leak from Xiaomi’s own website has detailed the specifications sheet and the renders for the device in all its colours. It can be seen in three shades including white, black, and limited edition variant with a combo of black and silver hues. There are dual rear cameras with a partition in between that gives a device a bold look. The device appears to have a flat aluminium frame while the bezels look thin while the back is made of glass. The Poco F7 seems to have an overall rounded form factor that should allow for a grippier experience in the hand.

As for the specifications, the Poco F7 5G will sport a 6.83″ AMOLED Display with a 2772 × 1280 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz PWM Dimming. It’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with at least 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. There could be more variants available at launch.

For optics, it’ll feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 f/1.5 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, there’ll be a 20MP selfie sensor. The device will have a 7550mAh battery in India and a 6500mAh cell for the global markets. There will be support for 90W fast wired charging. The device will run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

An in-display optical fingerprint sensor will handle the biometrics. There will also be Wi-Fi 7 for wireless connectivity and the handset will be IP68 rated for protection against dust and water splashes.

Ambhore claims the device will be priced under €500 (approx Rs 49,700) but in India, we expect it to be priced much lower — likely under Rs 40,000. However, these are speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt. We should know more about the handset at launch.

Speaking of its launch, the device is launching in Indonesia on June 25 and the India launch date should likely be the same. However, the brand is yet to officially confirm it for the Indian region.