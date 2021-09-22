Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to launch in India next week

Samsung is all set to launch of Galaxy F42 5G in India next week. The first 5G phone in the F series will be exclusively sold on Flipkart.

Samsung is likely to launch the ‘Galaxy F42 5G’ smartphone in the last week of September and it will go on sale in October, industry sources told IANS. The report says that the phone will support 12 5G bands. It will feature 64MP triple rear cameras and an FHD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

As per the Flipkart listing, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will make its debut in India on September 29th. The e-commerce portal has created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming launches ahead of its Big Billion Days sale.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was recently spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site revealing its key specs. The listing revealed that MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor would power the smartphone. It is listed on Geekbench with the MediaTek MT6833V chipset. The device is loaded with 6GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Moving on, the listing revealed that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. It will be likely come with One UI Core 3.1 on top. The phone has received 558 points in the single-core test and 1513 points in the multi-core test.

Before appearing on Geekbench, the handset was also spotted on various certification sites such as Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS listing suggests that the phone will also be launched in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Expected Specs

The phone was recently spotted on Google’s Play Console listing. The listing reveals that the phone supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels resolution. However, the exact screen size is not revealed—the MediaTek MT6833V SoC, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor power the phone.

Further, the listing reveals Mali G57 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The phone is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM. It will run on Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 on top.