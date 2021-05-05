Samsung Galaxy F22 to launch as a rebranded Galaxy A22, both yet to be launched

New reports have emerged that say the Galaxy F22 will be a rehashed version of the Galaxy A22 while both of the Smartphones are yet to be launched.

Samsung has been following the regional rebrand launches formula for quite some time now and the latest smartphones to follow the same scheme should be the upcoming device from the brand, and that is the Galaxy F22.

Interestingly, the Galaxy F22 which is yet to be launched is said to be a rebrand of the Galaxy A22 that is also pending launch. The report comes from SamMobile as well as tipster @_the_tech_guy on Twitter which says the Galaxy F22 is in works. There is also a possibility of Samsung launching both the smartphones simultaneously.

The Galaxy A22 will be launched globally and will witness a widespread release while the Galaxy F22 will be exclusive to India. What remains to be seen is whether the Galaxy F22 will launch with 4G connectivity, 5G, or maybe even both considering it will be a rehash of Galaxy A22. The 5G variant of the Galaxy A22 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

You may get to witness a triple camera setup on the back including a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front it should be equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies. After the launch, the Galaxy A22 will become the brand's cheapest 5G smartphone to date.

It was reported back in 2020 that the Galaxy A22 will launch in the second half of 2021. It is expected to be priced at KRW 200,000 (approx Rs 13,300).