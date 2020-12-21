Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to launch in second half of 2021: Report

As per a new report, Samsung will launch a budget 5G device that should be called the Galaxy A22 which will compete with Xiaomi, Realme and other players.

Samsung is allegedly preparing to launch a budget 5G device that will compete with the likes of Xiaomi and Realme, and the device should be called the Samsung Galaxy A22.

The phone is expected to launch not only in India, but in other parts of South East Countries as well. The device should act as a successor to the Galaxy A21 that launched earlier this year in April.

The report comes from a Korean Publication named Daum.net, stating that the Galaxy A22 will launch in the second half of 2021. It is expected to be priced at KRW 200,000 (Approx Rs 13,300). Before the launch of A22, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy A32 5G that should be a bigger brother to the Galaxy A22 5G that will launch later in the year.

The report also states that Samsung might go for the Joint Development and Production method (JDM) in which the korean giant's contribution in the development of the device is restricted to just selection of some major parts and specifications of the device while the product development, design, and production processes are outsourced to another company.

One of the known tipsters that goes by the name Abhishek Yadav, also revealed on Twitter that the Galaxy A22 is expected to arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. No more specifications are available for the device as of now.