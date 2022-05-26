Samsung Galaxy F13 to launch in India soon, support page goes live

Seems Samsung is all set to launch a new phone in the F-series in India. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy F13, the support page of the phone is live on Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy F12 with model number SM-E135F is now listed on the Samsung India support website (via Mysmartprice), hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The upcoming Galaxy F12 successor recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmark database with the same model number.

The support page has also revealed the handset’s design ahead of launch but it does not reveal any specs of the Galaxy F13. Further, it confirms that the Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch is around the corner.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Design

A user manual shows the design of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. As per the user manual, the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup situated in a rectangular module. Further, it could sport a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. It could also come with a USB Type-C port for charging.

In addition, the phone might get a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support. Also, the phone could feature a dual speaker setup.

The earlier Geekbench listing showed that the Samsung Galaxy F13 will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone scored 157 points in the single-core test and 587 points in the multi-core test.

Apart from Samsung Galaxy F13, the company is also working on Galaxy M13. As per earlier rumours, the Galaxy M13 could have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. There could be a 50MP primary camera, an ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor at the rear.