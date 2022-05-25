Samsung Galaxy M13 official images reveal design and colour options

Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy M13, an entry-level smartphone. The phone is soon expected to launch in different markets. Now ahaed of the launch, the official-looking images of the upcoming smartphone have leaked online. The images reveal the design, features, and colours of the Samsung Galaxy M13.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Noted leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared three images of the Galaxy M13, each of which display the phone in a different colour. The images show that the handset will come in three colour options – Copper, Green, and Silver.

For the design, the images reveal that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch screen and a sizeable chin. The back panel of the device will house a rectangular triple camera unit and an LED flash in the top left corner.

Further, the right side of the device features a volume rocker and a power button, which is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. Apart from these details, the tipster has not revealed any other details of the upcoming Galaxy handset.

As per earlier rumours, the Galaxy M13 could have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. There could be a 50MP primary camera, an ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor at the rear.

In a related story, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Copper Blush colour variant was recently launched in India. Earlier the phone was available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy F23 Copper Blush colour variant is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The 6GB+128 GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The new variant also has an additional instant bank discount of ₹1,000 on ICICI cards.

It will be available at all leading retail outlets, Samsung online Store & Flipkart starting from today around the country. The new variant will feature the same specs as the existing variants.