Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Battery Details Leaked, India Launch Expected Soon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE battery details have been leaked, suggesting the capacities will surpass even what is offered in the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Aside from that, the buds have also been spotted on various certification websites including India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting towards its launch in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Details: Everything We Know So Far

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE battery size was reported by SammyGuru who spotted SGS Fimko certification of the device in Europe. It reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE each have a 100 mAh cell, and the case has a 900 mAh battery. That’s an increase of 60 mAh per earbud compared to the original Buds FE and a massive bump from 479 mAh in the Buds FE case.

Bigger battery will obviously result in better runtimes. These capacities are higher than what is offered even in Samsung’s current flagship earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. While other features and specs are under wraps for now, one can expect to see features like ANC, Galaxy AI integration, and more.

The design of the buds was also leaked last month, suggesting they’ll look a lot like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. This means it’ll have a stem with black accents along with black silicone ear tips. It should likely have a glossy finish as well. If Samsung is positioning these buds as cheaper alternatives to the flagship ones, then this design approach seems like a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, a report from the The Tech Outlook states that the charging case for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 FE device with the model number of ‘EP-QR420’ has been listed on BIS and it has received the grant or inclusion onto the database as of on the 24th of June 2025. The listing confirms that the earbuds are soon set to launch in the country. We should likely see the official unveiling by September or October, when Samsung is also planning to launch the Galaxy S25 FE.