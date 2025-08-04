Portronics Movo 3-in-1 Smart Mirror Launched in India

Portronics Movo 3-in-1 smart mirror has been launched in India which alongside being a mirror, doubles as a wireless charger, a speaker, and an ambient light. The charger on the bottom supports Qi2 fast wireless charging while ambient light settings are also present. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Portronics Movo: Price, Availability

The Portronics Movo is priced at Rs 4,099. It is available for purchase on the Portronics website, leading online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and offline retail stores across India. The product is backed by a 12-month warranty.

Portronics Movo: Features

Movo features a round mirror with three LED ring light settings, allowing users to find the right lighting for different situations — from warm tones to bright daylight. The mirror tilts up to 90°, giving the flexibility to adjust the angle as needed.

The device supports 15W magnetic wireless charging and is Qi2 certified, ensuring fast and efficient charging for compatible smartphones. The magnetic base keeps your device in place while it powers up, so you can use it without interruptions.

Built into the base is a 5W Bluetooth speaker that is claimed to deliver “clean, balanced audio for music, podcasts, or calls.” With Bluetooth 5.3, you get faster pairing, stable connection, and lower power use. Movo includes dual Type-C ports for both input and output, letting you charge the mirror and other gadgets easily.

It also comes with a 30W adapter in the box to ensure smooth performance. The side-mounted buttons allow quick access to light and volume controls.